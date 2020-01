A mother and her son are forced from their home in Honey Creek, Iowa by an overnight fire.

It took crews from three departments around 45-minutes to get the fire under control.

We're told the fire started in the front corner of the house and then worked its way into the attic.

The fire never made it into the living space, but smoke and water damage have made the house unlivable.

The good news? Everyone got out safely and no-one was hurt including the family's cat.