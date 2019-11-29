Overnight campers get early start on Black Friday deals

The holiday power-shopping team was back in peak form Friday morning staking out turf in advance of the Black Friday’s green light.

Overnight campers await store openings on Black Friday.

Hot deals were on the table and chilly shoppers were on the sidewalk ensconced in tents and intent on scoring acquisition wins.

Metro shoppers went above and beyond to launch the 2019 season braving cold temps and drizzle but some of those tents are not quite as spartan as they seem. The definition of bare essentials is a moving target. "We have a TV and Xbox,” camper Alex VanDyke confessed.

Blankets and lots of layering help.

Lindsey Carlson is a veteran of all this. It’s holiday tradition. “This is probably our fourth year in a row of coming here. We're normally at least 100 yards that way so I think maybe the weather kept a few people away but this is actually not too bad today."

Cindy Trail said she came all the way from Tennessee to get in on the deals. “Yeah, this is one place you can go to the stores and actually get what you come for because in Tennessee the lines are crazy and you never get what you want. And every time I come here I always find it."

Others were making family memories while angling toward price breaks.

One told us, “We're trying to get AirPods. Get them deals. It's for $70 so we're trying to get them."

We also stopped at Cabela's Friday morning. Some people waiting in line said they spent their entire night out shopping across the metro, “starting at Walmart,” Judy Simpson said, “then Nebraska Crossing Outlets was absolutely packed. We waited in line for almost an hour for Michael Kors."

Winning takes commitment. And after a night out in the cold, some first-timers said they'll be better prepared for next Black Friday.

"Oh yeah, we're bringing a grill, tent, beds, everything," Austin Lewin said.

Some serious shoppers told us Friday they would have all of their holiday shopping done by the end of the day.