Overhaul of Nebraska juvenile youth homes wins initial OK

Nebraska lawmakers have taken a major step toward increasing transparency and accountability in state-run juveniles homes following an outbreak of violence, vandalism and escapes.

Lawmakers on Tuesday gave initial approval to measures that would require state officials to create a long-term operations plan for how to safely run the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers in Geneva, Kearney and Lincoln.

The package would also create an oversight committee to examine problems at the facilities and would require state officials to report major incidents such as assaults and escapes to a public watchdog who works for the Legislature.