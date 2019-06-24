Organizers cancel Loessfest 2019

Previously delayed, Loessfest has now been canceled for the year.

Organizers from the City of Council Bluffs and the Iowa West Foundation had previously delayed the event, traditionally held in Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park, to Labor Day weekend due to flooding, but forecasts have indicated the Missouri River may not be fully receded by then.

“Cancelling Loessfest was not an easy decision to make. We know it has become a summer tradition for many of our residents,” Mayor Matt Walsh said. “The Missouri River has begun to recede and is not posing a threat to our levees. However, it is forecasted to remain at a level that leaves River Road, and the western edge of the park, flooded all summer.”

Loessfest has previously drawn more than 200,000 people from the region.

“River’s Edge Park was designed to flood, and once the river is back in its banks we will begin cleanup,” said Vincent Martorello, Director of Parks and Recreation. “It saddens us to cancel Loessfest this year, but we are confident that the park will be restored when the flooding resides.”

The City of Council Bluffs is considering holding a different event during Labor Day weekend in Bayliss Park, but no details on that event are available at this time.