Oregon lottery winner survives cancer twice before claiming jackpot

Stu MacDonald pretty much buys a lottery ticket every week.

So much so that his wife would regularly say, “Get the winning ticket” as her husband went out to purchase his weekly Oregon’s Game Megabucks ticket.

Claudia McDonald forgot to tell him for the Sept. 7 drawing, but he bought one anyway and won $4.6 million.

“I am a very lucky guy,” Stu MacDonald said in a release from the Oregon Lottery. “I have survived cancer twice and here I am. This is amazing.”

Yes, it is.

McDonald opted for the $2.3 million lump-sum payment, which left him with nearly $1.56 million after taxes.

