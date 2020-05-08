Open Door Mission works to mitigate spread within facility

It seems that no matter what precautions are taken, the coronavirus finds its way into areas where a lot of people congregate.

The Open Door Mission is no exception.

Eighteen people tested positive within the last week at the mission. But more protective measures and additional testing is underway.

Six open door mission staff members and 12 homeless guests comprise the 18 testings positive for the coronavirus.

One of the guests was tested for the virus and didn't tell anyone, then entered the facility. That's how the virus got inside.

“And was in our general population for four days and then we were notified of this positive testing," said Candace.

President and CEO Candace Gregory say, several clients, including those at high risk, have been moved to more secure or stable housing off-campus.

And a lot of changes were undertaken at the mission.

"We have created isolation space as well as quarantine space. UNMCs infectious disease team came on property and spent more than two hours with us reviewing all of our protocols all of our best practice procedures, just making sure that we have a second set of eyes making sure we are doing everything that we should be,” said Candace.

The mission moved to shelter in place in mid-march, limiting the number of people coming in and out of the facility. While there are usually around 900 people here daily, now there are about 450 staff and clients here.

"You have to take temperature checks every day, you have to do symptom checks and that's everyone on campus including staff,” said Candace.

Gregory says there's no way current staff can handle all the additional work.

The National Guard is coming in to help on Monday as the second round of testing takes place.

"We wouldn't be able to do that I only have three nurses on staff,” said Candace.

Gregory hopes the virus can be contained before spreading any further.

