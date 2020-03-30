Open Door Mission receives portable hand washing stations

With help from Rep. Don Bacon, four portable hand washing stations were moved inside the Open Door Mission Monday afternoon.

They came from the Henry Doorly Zoo which is closed because of the coronavirus.

"Well I know one of them was in the cat area. So there was the tigers and lions area, and I don't think they were using the machine though. Just working there," Bacon said.

Hundreds of people at the mission are under a shelter in place order, and President and CEO Candace Gregory said more options to practice good hygiene were needed.

"We know that next to soap and water is just crucial to that combating the virus. And there's quite a line for the bathrooms these days here," Gregory explained.

That is one of the many reasons why Representative Bacon decided to help.

"In a population that's more vulnerable for health issues it could eventually save a life," he added.

With four new sinks, Gregory said there is no excuse to not keep your hands clean.

"We can wheel to areas that maybe have more people in them at that time," she said.

Two hand-washing stations will be placed on the men's side. The other two will be on the women's side.