Open Door Mission moves guests to hotels, amid second round of COVID-19 testing

As they anxiously await the results of hundreds of COVID-19 tests, two of the metro’s homeless shelters are doing everything they can to keep people safe, including moving some guests to hotels.

With 18 cases of Covid-19 already confirmed, the Open Door Mission now await results of a second round of testing.

“We had the 380 tests and then right behind it on Monday 305,” said Candace Gregory, President and CEO of Open Door Mission. “And in between those days it was, ‘what more can we do?’”

Local and state public health officials, along with UNMC have been helping with a plan, which includes the use of hotels.

“It was a conversation we had about who in their population who were those vulnerable folks who had comorbidities or health conditions that would make sense to separate early,” said Dr. Shelly Schwedhelm, Executive Director of Emergency Management and Biopreparedness at Nebraska Medicine

The Open Door Mission quickly identified those most at risk. “We do have guests that are taking oncology treatments,” said Gregory. “And I do have guests that are diagnosed with HIV,” note some guests have been moved because of where they work. “We relocated this week guests who work at local meatpacking plants, to hotels.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, nine guests are staying at one of two hotels. “We’re still doing our two temperatures, our symptom checks with them, we bring meals to them, toiletries, checking in with them,” said Gregory.

The experts are confident the proper steps have been taken, but warn it’s still going to be hard to keep everyone safe.

“No matter how you look at with environments like shelters it’s going to be extraordinarily difficult,” said Schwedhelm.

Over at the Stephen Center, they have four confirmed cases of COVID-19. They are now waiting on results of about 270 tests. They say moving people into hotels is one of many options on the table, but have not made that move.