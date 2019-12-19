Open Door Mission in need of teenage gift donations before Saturday

The holidays are stressful for families living in poverty and there are many groups in the metro working to make sure those families have gifts to put under the tree.

There's one local organization in need of help and fast. A group of kids is often forgotten when it comes to holiday donations.

“It’s been a rough year for me and my wife,” said Jimmy Chocolate.

Jimmy Chocolate says his family has fallen on hard times. During the holidays, it's especially difficult. A program through The Open Door Mission is helping to make sure Jimmy's five kids are set for Christmas this year. It's called The Project Santa Toy and Joy Shop.

Candace Gregory, the President of the Open Door Mission said, “We actually provide toys for families, empowering them to actually have something under the tree for Christmas morning.”

This year, the Toy and Joy Shop is expecting a record number of families to come through its doors. While many people have donated items, there’s one section in the shop that’s suffering.

“We just had no idea how many teenagers we would be serving in this way,” said Gregory.

The goal is to make sure those teenagers get the Christmas they deserve.

"The teenagers take on adult responsibilities throughout the year. They often are the sibling that's taking care of their younger siblings to get them to bed, do their homework, after school programs so that mom and dad can work a second job,” said Gregory.

The shelf for teen boys sits mostly empty and that’s where the biggest need is right now.

"We are just desperate for shaving kits, bath care kits, like those ax and old spice, looking for nail clipper sets, earbuds, things that a teenage boy would like," said Gregory.

The toy and joy shop is only open through this Saturday, but there's still plenty of time to make the holiday brighter for a family in need.

You can drop items off at the Open Door Mission’s Timberlake Outreach Center and at Family Outreach Donation Centers. The Toy and Joy Shop is only open through Saturday.

