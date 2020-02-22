Open Door Mission hosts breakfast to inspire volunteers

The Open Door Mission is serving up more than a hot meal today. They're opening their doors to inspire new volunteers to try and break the cycle of homelessness.

Pancakes, biscuits and gravy, and eggs aren't all that's being served at the open door mission this Saturday.

"We find that right after the holiday season, especially in the New Year people are looking at goodness what ways I can make an impact in my community,” said Candace Gregory, CEO.

The annual brunch and learn event hopes to inspire this room full of people to volunteer 2 hours a month all year long.

"In 2019 we had over 15,000 volunteers that donated their time. And we could use 30,000 to meet the needs,” said Gregory.

Gregory gave a short presentation about the factors that lead to homelessness and the work open door mission does to combat the problem. Then these folks will have the chance to tour the campus.

"Seeing is believing and we're hoping they'll see something that sparks an interest in them,” said Gregory.

For brothers Kevin and Joel Sporrer, they don't need the tour. It was a life experience that inspired their service.

"We know what it was like not to have a whole lot, and now we have some. And it kind of says in the bible if you have enough to share, you share,” said Joel.

The two drive over 80 miles from manning Iowa to give back in any way they can.

"We just basically brought food and clothes and stuff,” said Joel.

"We helped out with the semis and stuff and the Christmas giveaway or whatever,” said Kevin.

Gregory says right now their biggest needs are cooks in the kitchen to feed everyone that comes through and monetary donations are always needed.

"Keep in touch so you can be an advocate. You may not have the time right now but you can give monetarily, whether it be through your prayers or through our website and making a monthly contribution” said Gregory.

