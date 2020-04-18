Open Door Mission feeds families through drive-thru food pantry

For the second time since this pandemic started, the Open Door Mission is trying to feed families through a drive-thru food pantry.

This go around, president and CEO Candace Gregory has a new plan in place to keep the line down.

"We were kind of blown away that we served over 4500 families last month so we were better prepared," Gregory said. "We are trying to be more efficient by serving people based on their last names today."

With the line of cars nowhere near TD Ameritrade this time, it's safe to say it's working.

"We have a playlist, based on family size, how many of each ingredient they get," Gregory explained, pointing to a paper on her arm.

It's not just food that's being handed out. With overwhelming support from the community during this pandemic, the Open Door Mission is able to hand out other desperately needed supplies.

"We're able to through our diaper depot program, we're getting diapers out today," she said."We're giving toiletry kits, shampoos."

Everything anyone could need while the coronavirus continues to change the world we live in.

"COVID-19 and the pandemic does not discriminate," Gregory explained. "So we still have people experiencing homelessness, we still have people struggling to make ends meet and we're heartbroken for them."

In spite of it all, spirits remain high and unbroken. Kids and adults shouting 'God bless you' were heard throughout the drive-thru pantry line.

If you're wanting to help, you can volunteer virtually with the Open Door Mission.

