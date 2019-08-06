Open Door Mission and Omaha hair school get kids in need ready for back-to-school

Capitol School of Hairstyling and Esthetics is teaming up with the Open Door Mission’s Lydia House to make sure that kids in need are looking their best for the first day of school.

Back to school season means new clothes, supplies, and shoes. For kids in need, this can add up. Taylor Clinch, with the Open Door Mission, wants to make sure a new haircut isn’t overlooked.

“Going back to school is an exciting event. One of the things we didn’t want to be forgotten was getting a haircut, you know, looking your best for school and getting excited about it, getting new shoes and all that,” said Clinch.

Kyle Butcher, a student hairstylist with Capitol, is making sure fifth-grader, Blake is getting what he needs to start the new school year with confidence.

“We’re just shaving off the sides and then we just decided that we wanted to do a Mohawk so we’re going to go ahead and do that,” said Butcher.

This experience is something both the kids and the volunteers won’t forget.

“Driving in their faces are all lit up and one kid is so excited. He doesn’t even know what he wants but he gives up control to his hairstylist and he’s already looking good and amazing,” said Clinch. “It’s cool to see them get pampered and enjoy it all.”

Along with this special treat, the kids enjoyed a picnic and a trip to the movies to finish off their summer.

