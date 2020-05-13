Online pet scams boom during pandemic, BBB offers tips

Many families have decided to look online for pets during the coronavirus pandemic and stay-at-home orders. The Better Business Bureau is warning those on the lookout to also look out for scams.

Puppy scams opened an in-depth investigation back in 2017, specifically around the holidays, according to the BBB. The pandemic has offered scammers the opportunity to ask for money without letting customers see the pet in person.

The BBB Scam Tracker shows that these scams have spiked since COVID-19 took hold, with more reports of fraudulent pet websites in April than in the first three months of this year combined.

BBB warns that the scams can look quite sophisticated. Experts believe nearly 80 percent of pet advertisements found in an online search, currently could be fraudulent. This number could also be higher due to those who did not report a scam, according to the BBB.

Victims have reported scams asking for money for special climate-controlled crates, insurance, and a (non-existent) COVID-19 vaccine. It is also a red flag if the consumer is denied the option to pick up or see the pet due to coronavirus restrictions.

There are also options for those unable to go see a dog in person. If you do not want to leave your home to find your new furry friend, Pedigree is helping Americans find pets remotely through Zoom adoptions launched through a new website.

The Nebraska Humane Society is also offering a pandemic-friendly way to adopt an animal through an online application and appointment only adoptions.

The release from the BBB reads, “A Nebraskan consumer reported on BBB Scam Tracker that she had lost $750 to a puppy scammer on April 7, 2020. She described finding a Golden Retriever on the website mafigoldenretrievers.com/. It looked legitimate to her, but BBB’s examination of the text on the site revealed all kinds of grammatical errors. For example, one sentence on the site says, ‘we esteem cordiality, regard, and opportune reaction to each request.’ Hegarty explained, ‘This sentence makes no sense. Mistakes like this, which are common on these fake sites, are a huge tip-off to the rip-off. BBBs experience with this scam is that victims are often mesmerized by the advertised puppy and overlook some of the obvious red flags. The crooks rely upon this dynamic.’”

Tips for avoiding puppy scams:

• Don’t buy a pet without seeing it in person. If that isn't possible, conduct an internet search of the picture of the pet you are considering. If the same picture appears on multiple websites, it’s likely a fraud. You also can search for text from ads or testimonials, to see if the seller copied it from another website.

• Be cautious sending money by Western Union, MoneyGram, or a cash app like Zelle or a gift card. These payment methods offer no recourse and no way to get your money back if you are the victim of a fraud. Fraudsters may claim to accept credit cards but may steal your credit card information to use it in other scams or inform you that payment didn’t go through and request the payment via wire service or gift cards.

• Research prices for the breed you are interested in adopting. If a purebred dog is advertised for free or at a deeply discounted price, and then other payments are required for services like vaccination or shipping, it could be a fraudulent offer.

• Consider reaching out to a local animal shelter. Especially during this time of quarantine, many shelters are looking for fosters to help relieve the animal's stress and reduce overcrowding at their facilities. Humane Society of the United States refers consumers to local shelters.

• If you think you have been scammed, report it to BBB Scam Tracker and the Federal Trade Commission. You also can report it to petscams.com, which catalogs puppy scammers, tracks complaints, and endeavors to get fraudulent pet sales websites taken down.