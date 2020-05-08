Online grocery shopping surpasses apparel, may be here to stay

The way we shop for food was already changing before this pandemic, but now customers are relying even more on online grocery shopping.

It’s easy to see in many neighborhood supermarkets.

This is Walmart near 132nd and l around 6 Friday night – notice the dedicated pick-up lanes.

Employees are carting out online grocery orders to customers … some who started shopping this way long before the pandemic.

“It’s so convenient and easy that I’m surprised people haven’t caught on,” said Amy Bouges, online grocery shopper.

Data from Comscore shows mobile spending on groceries and apparel are both up over the past year but groceries are much stronger –taking the top spot for the first time.

It’s the first time apparel was outranked since mobile commerce was tracked in 2013.

Digital visits peaked the last week of March when most states ordered direct health measures.

“Online grocery is here to stay, but who wins and who loses depends on who can grasp the nuances of the customer experience,” said Dr. Phani Tej Adidam, Marketing Professor at UNO.

He says the Comscore numbers are just a part of the big picture. He Expects the trend to keep growing as brick and mortar stores consider more online ordering.

“It started with books, then fashion, sporting goods, toys, now groceries,” said Adidam. “Many of these grocery stores might transform themselves.”

Since the American way of shopping for food is shifting, Dr. Adidam says don’t be surprised if it stays that way.

“It has to be a seamless customer experience online and offline,” said Adidam.

Back at Walmart, something else is happening some of these drivers work for delivery services like Door Dash, another step in this grocery supply chain.

“I’m working part-time at my other job because they cut back, so I picked up more hours here and I’m actually making more money. It’s a good thing,” said Paula Galdeano, a Door Dash driver.

Comscore says that chart we showed you indicates it’s clear that groceries are more of a priority than apparel for Americans.

