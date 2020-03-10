One year of progress after the Heartland Flood closed Highway-30 in Arlington

Things are back to normal in the town of Arlington. Last spring’s flood wiped out portions of Highway-30 wreaking havoc on area traffic.

Arlington near the Elkhorn River photographed by R.W. Engineering and Surveying.

About a year ago flood waters had taken control of Highway-30 west of the Elkhorn River. Instead of dealing with the high water and the long drive, many people just stayed at home, torture for 14-year-old Hunter Travis.

“We only could have our supplies at home we had to cook what we had here, we couldn’t go out anywhere,” said Travis.

There were people who did make it through the floodwaters. Patra Suhr says her husband made it to work, but he couldn’t make it home.

“Well actually my husband was marooned if you want to say in Fremont like for the weekend because he works in Fremont also and he got stuck there because there was no way out of Fremont for a while,” said Suhr.

When the water was high the Quik PiK convenience store was about the only thing open around here.

The floodwater came close to the store, detours moved traffic around a road that was flooded on one side, and washed out on the other. Now the road is open and Cherri Barnes is back at work, but she still has memories of how all that water affected business here.

“It was really hard to get any trucks in for at least a good month because you had to go so far around and nobody wanted to come. We had to have our owner buy supplies just to keep the store in business cause we were the only ones open around here,” said Barnes.

One year later and all of the water is off highway-30 and once again the seven-mile trip to Fremont is a ten-minute drive instead of 45.

According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, it took around 90 days and 1.7 million dollars to repair the highway between Fremont east to Arlington.

