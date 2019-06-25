Woman dies after two-car crash at 84th Street and Platteview Road

A 67-year-old woman died following a crash at 84th and Platteview Road this morning.

Jerry A. Patry, 67, was transported to an Omaha hospital Tuesday morning with critical injuries after her vehicle was T-boned by a northbound black Volkswagen as she turned left at a stop sign on 84th and Platteview Road, according to a release from the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office. She later died from her injuries.

The other driver was not injured but was transported from the scene as a precaution, Sarpy County Sheriff's Capt. Dan Shukis said.

A similar accident at this intersection last year was also fatal, Shukis said.

A line of traffic in the turn lane may have contributed to the crash. The crash is being investigated by the Sarpy County Crash Response Unit.