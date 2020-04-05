One ton of food, originally meant for 2020 Olympics, donated to Colo. food banks

Because the summer Olympics in Tokyo have been postponed, dozens of food banks in Colorado will receive food that was supposed to fuel the athletes, KKTV reports.

About one ton of food, worth $125,000, that was supposed to feed the 2020 Olympic athletes will instead be donated to food banks in all 31 counties of southern Colorado. (Source: KKTV/Gray News)

About one ton of food, worth $125,000, was brought Friday via a semi truck to Care and Share Food Bank in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The food, which was supposed to feed the athletes from the nearby Olympic Training Center, will instead go to feed those in the state at risk of going hungry.

The food will be donated to food banks in all 31 counties of southern Colorado, based on population size.

With more and more people losing their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic, many families are turning to their local food banks for help.

Care and Share says, at times like these, they are trying as hard as they can to get as much food as possible out to the community.

“They, thankfully, made a delightful phone call for us to receive and said, ‘Hey, we have some food. Would you like it?’ And we said of course,” said Shannon Brice, the Chief Operating Officer of Care and Share.

Care and Share says they are supplying local food banks with more food since the pandemic began, which is why a big donation like this means so much.

“As this continues to happen and we continue to deal with this pandemic, that support of our organization in the long-haul is going to be massively critical for us to meet the need,” Brice said.

The Tokyo Olympics has been rescheduled for July 23 to Aug. 8, 2021.

