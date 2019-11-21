One suspect arrested and a second sought after pursuit

One suspect is in custody and authorities are searching for a second in the wake of an overnight chase.

One arrested and a second suspect sought after pursuit

It came to an end near South 25th Street and Washington around 1:40 a.m. Thursday.

The Nebraska State Patrol initiated the short pursuit. The suspects then abandoned the vehicle and officials found the car wrecked.

The arrest followed shortly afterward but a second suspect remained at large.

The reason for the pursuit was not immediately available.