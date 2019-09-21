One serious makeover later - Ellie Mae has a new forever home

Ellie Mae has found a home and a new chance to get her paws back on the ground after a very close call.

Ellie is the dog that came into the Nebraska Humane Society with severe matting, described by the NHS team as "the worst case of matting, we've EVER seen."

The crew went to work and last week we got a look at the K-9 makeover that got Ellie back on a winning track.

On Saturday NHS tweeted that her bright future just added some glitter to its glow. Ellie has found her forever home.