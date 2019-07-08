One person found shot in apartment near 26th & Leavenworth

One person was reported shot this afternoon in a North Omaha apartment, Omaha Police said Monday.

An officer at the scene near 26th Street and St. Mary’s Avenue said a neighbor called police to report gunshots in the apartment below them. After trying to gain entrance into the victim’s home, police arrived and the victim was transported to the hospital, the officer said.

The victim was conscious and alert, according to police.

One resident reported hearing a shot and then a car taking off, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.