One person shot in Monday night robbery near 41st and Hamilton

One person was shot during a robbery near 41st and Hamilton St. Monday night.

According to the Omaha Police Department, officers responded to an apartment complex to find 61-year-old Dennis Ruisch suffering from a gunshot wound.

Ruisch said that two males in their early 20s broke into his place demanding property from him at gunpoint. They took property and fired the gun.

Ruisch was transported to the Nebraska Medical Center and is expected to be OK.

More details will be updated as they become available.