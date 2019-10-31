One person seriously injured in Omaha shooting

One person was seriously injured by gunfire near 30th and Parker Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the scene around 2 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said that a woman suffered an injury to her chest and shoulder area. The shot was fired from a gas station across the street from where she was walking and they said she was not the intended victim.

The woman called 911 after she was injured.

Investigators believe the person who fired the gun was on foot.

Police were speaking to witnesses at the scene to try to develop information on a possible suspect or suspects.

If you have any information on the case, contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.