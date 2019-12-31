One person seriously hurt in I-80 crash near 84th Street

Authorities are investigating a Tuesday afternoon traffic accident on Interstate 80 that seriously injured one person.
The two-vehicle collision happened in the westbound lanes near 84th Street.
Emergency crews were called to the scene around 1:30 p.m.
Traffic was slowed but kept moving as Omaha Police and Fire crews worked the scene on the side of the interstate.
The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.