Name of man killed in overnight crash in east Lincoln released

One person was killed in a crash after the vehicle hit a tree overnight in east Lincoln.

Najim Alnori, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene near north 70th and Wedgewood, right across the street from CHI Health St. Elizabeth.

LPD said Alnori, was a passenger in the vehicle, driven by Jacquelyn Burton, 37. She was last listed in stable condition.

Northbound 70th was closed at Wedgewood for a time, but has since reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation at this time, but an accident report revealed drugs or alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash. The report also revealed the vehicle was traveling at an unknown speed prior to the accident.

