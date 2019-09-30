Lincoln Police: 15-year-old boy shot and killed overnight identified

The Lincoln Police Department said 15-year-old Ali Al-Burkat was shot and killed in north Lincoln overnight.

The Lincoln Police Department said 15-year-old Ali Al-Burkat was shot and killed in north Lincoln overnight.

Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said Al-Burkat was a passenger in a car travelling on North 7th Street just south of Fletcher Avenue when someone fired shots into the vehicle Sunday around 10 p.m.

Two other males were in the vehicle with Al-Burkat at the time. Police said they drove the victim to the Walgreens at 14th and Superior where they called 911 for help and started CPR.

Al-Burkat was taken to the hospital where he died.

An autopsy has been ordered and will confirm the cause of death.

Investigators and crime scene technicians are in the early stages of the investigation. Police said they are still working to understand the events that preceded the homicide to determine if this act was the result of targeted violence.

LPD said in a release that they are working closely with the friends and family of the deceased.

"We are keeping them in our thoughts as we work through this tragedy," LPD said. "We want to extend our appreciation for respecting their privacy and providing an opportunity to grieve his death."

They go on adding that the release of extensive details at this time may jeopardize the integrity of this ongoing investigation.

The roadway south of Fletcher on N. 7th will be closed as evidence is being gathered.

If you need to travel through this area, plan an alternate route.

Police are asking for the public's help. If you have any information relevant to this investigation, call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

The victim was a student at Lincoln Northeast High School. Northeast High School released this letter to parents and students:

"Northeast families,

I have some sad news to share with you. We were informed this morning that one of our students was killed. According to police, junior Ali Al-Burkat was shot near 7th Street and Fletcher Avenue and he later died at the hospital. There are currently no suspects and this is an ongoing investigation. Lincoln Police are asking for the public’s assistance. If you have information relevant to this investigation please call (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Whenever a student dies our school community grieves. Our hearts go out to the family and friends who were close to Ali. Members of the LPS Crisis Team will be available today at Northeast if needed.

We read the following message to students during third period at approximately 9:50:

As some of you may know, junior Ali Al-Burkat, was killed last night. Lincoln police report there was a shooting near 7th Street and Fletcher Avenue and Ali later died at the hospital. There are currently no suspects and this is an ongoing investigation. Lincoln Police are asking for the public’s assistance. If you have information relevant to this investigation please call (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Whenever a student dies, our school community grieves. Our hearts go out to the family and friends who were close to Ali.

It is important that you know there are adults here to help. It is not unusual for you to have many unanswered questions and a variety of emotions after hearing this information. Your counselors and the LPS Crisis Team are here to offer support. Please let a trusted adult at home or at school know if you or someone you know is struggling.

We know there will be a lot of people talking about what happened. It is important - out of respect for Ali and his family and friends - that we refrain from rumors or gossip and be respectful of those involved.

Adolescents often experience a variety of responses to the death of a classmate. Some may show no emotion while others may experience intense emotions. Feelings about previous losses may also resurface at this time. We encourage you to take time to talk openly with your child about their thoughts and feelings. It is beneficial for your child to know that you are there to listen and comfort them. We know there will be a lot of news coverage and people talking about what happened. It is important - out of respect for Ali and his friends and family - that we refrain from rumors or gossip and be respectful of those involved.

Here is a link with information regarding helping teens cope with trauma and grief.

Keri Applebee, Ed.S.

Principal

Lincoln Northeast High School"