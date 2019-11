A Bellevue, Iowa woman was killed and two other people were injured in a Saturday evening traffic accident in rural Dubuque County.

Authorities said Sunday that Hannah Ruggeberg, 20, died in the crash. A 3-year-old girl was seriously injured and air-lifted from the scene by medical helicopter. A 69-year-old man suffered minor injuries.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 52 near Bradel Cove Road, south of Dubuque.