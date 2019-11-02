One killed and two injured in West O Street crash in Lincoln

Lincoln Police are investigating a rollover traffic accident that killed one person and injured two others late Friday night.

Emergency crews were called to West O Street between NW 40th Street and NW 44th Street shortly after 11:30 p.m.

Authorities said a westbound SUV collided with an eastbound pickup truck in the eastbound lanes. Both vehicles had rolled over.

The driver of the SUV, identified only as an adult male, died at the scene. Two people in the pickup were taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said one of those victims was critically injured.

Circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.