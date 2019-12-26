One killed and two injured in Iowa Christmas shooting

Authorities in Coralville, Iowa, just northwest of Iowa City, are unraveling what led up to the Christmas night gunfire that left one person dead and two others injured.

One person was killed and two others injured in a Christmas night shooting in Coralville, Iowa. - (KCRG Photo)

Our sister station, KCRG TV in Cedar Rapids, reports that the shootings happened near Coral Ridge Mall.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 9:30 p.m. and found three victims. All were taken to the hospital for treatment and one later died. Identities were not immediately released.

One witness reported hearing nine gunshots.

Investigators remained on the scene throughout the night.

The agencies involved in the investigation are the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa City Police, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, University of Iowa Department of Public Safety, Johnson County Attorney’s Office, Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Coralville Fire Department.