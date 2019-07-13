One killed and three injured in central Nebraska crash

Authorities say a driver died after his pickup truck collided with another in central Nebraska's Custer County.

The crash happened around 8:30 Thursday morning on Nebraska Highway 92, about 2 miles west of Merna.

The Nebraska State Patrol says 40-year-old Roman Romero, of Temple, Texas, was headed west when he crossed the center line and struck an oncoming pickup pulling a trailer and driven by 49-year-old Kevin Jensen, of Broken Bow.

The crash killed Romero, while Jensen and one of his twin 19-year-old sons, Erik, were trapped in their truck. The other twin, Brock, was able to get out and flagged down help.

The patrol says it took three hours and help from the public to free the other two who were flown to a Kearney hospital. Erik Jensen has since been released, and Kevin Jensen was in good condition Friday.