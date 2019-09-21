One killed and three injured in Harrison County traffic accident

A Sioux Falls, South Dakota man was killed and three Columbia, Missouri residents were injured in a Harrison County traffic accident on Interstate 29 Friday night.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. in a stretch of head-to-head traffic in the northbound lanes due to southbound construction.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, Scott Munce, 30, of Sioux Falls was traveling south in a Toyota Camry when the car drifted onto the shoulder and hit the end of a guardrail. The impact caused the car to go back into the northbound lanes sideways.

According to the ISP report, a Chevy Silverado driven by a Columbia Missouri man, hit the Camry on the passenger side.

Munce and three passengers from the Silverado, an adult and two 5-year-old children, were transported by Mondamin Rescue to a Missouri Valley hospital for treatment.

Munce later died.