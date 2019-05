One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash near N 56th Street and Interstate 80 in Lincoln Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m.

A deputy on scene said a Honda exiting I-80 and a Chrysler traveling southbound on N. 56th collided.

Five people, four adults and one child, were inside the two vehicles during the crash.

The driver of the Honda died, according to the Sheriff's Department, while an adult passenger in the Honda was critically injued.