One hospitalized in serious condition after water rescue on Elkhorn River

One person was hospitalized with serious injuries after being pulled from the Elkhorn River Saturday afternoon.

A water rescue call went out around 2 p.m.

Emergency response crews tracked the parties involved to a stretch of the river between West Center Road and Q Street.

Authorities on scene said two parties were initially stranded in the water and needed help, then a third person went under the water.

Civilians initiated CPR on one party before medics arrive. That person was taken to the hospital in serious condition.