Motorcyclist killed in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 75 near Highway 34

The Sarpy County Sherriff's Office said a motorcyclist involved in a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday on Highway 75 has died.

Courtesy of NDOT

The fatal crash involving four cars and a motorcycle closed Highway 34 and southbound Highway 75 at Fairview Road just before 5 p.m., requiring all traffic to exit.

Sarpy County Sheriff's deputies said a vehicle they believed was involved in the crash left the scene, causing the crash to be reported initially as a hit-and-run, but that the driver came back.

Ambulances were at the scene, with at least one seen driving away. Authorities said two children were transported to Nebraska Medicine as a precaution.

Bellevue Police were also at the scene, as well as a crash reconstructionist. Authorities said it could hours if not days to figure out how the crash happened.

This stretch of road has seen serious accidents before, just three weeks ago, two men died on Highway 34 near La Platte.

