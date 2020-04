BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A one-day-old female has died from COVID-19, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Beau Clark.

Clark will discuss the details of the death on a Facebook live at 11 a.m. on Monday.

According to a press release sent out Monday morning, the infant’s mother was admitted to a Baton Rouge hospital on April 1. The infant died on Monday.

