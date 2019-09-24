One critically injured in motorcycle crash near Carter Lake

Omaha Police responded to a personal injury crash involving a motorcycle north of 11th and Locust streets Tuesday afternoon.

According to a release from the Omaha Police Department, an investigation determined that a 2001 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling northbound at a high speed when the roadway began to curve. The motorcyclist attempted to brake but left the roadway, striking a tree.

Omaha Fire Medics transported the motorcyclist to Nebraska Medicine with life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

