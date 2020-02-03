One critically hurt in Benson shooting; police looking for information

Omaha Police are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting in the Benson neighborhood that left one man critically hurt.

According to an OPD news release, officers were called to a home near 65th and Franklin streets at 3:21 p.m. Sunday.

Officers found the man at the residence, the release states, and witnesses told police they saw someone running south down 66th Street.

The victim was transported to Nebraska Medical Center.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP; or submit a tip on omahacrimestoppers.org or the P3 Tips mobile app.