One couple leaves home for good after third hit by floodwaters

Emergency managers in Pottawattamie, Mills, and Harrison Counties are warning people to pay attention to the forecast and to take action if they feel unsafe.

I-29 flooded near Honey Creek, Iowa (IDOT Photo)

Meanwhile, one couple says enough is enough. They’ve been hit by floodwaters three times this year and the looming forecast isn’t raising their spirits.

Paula Guastello once again crossing floodwaters to get to her home. It’s the last time for a while, she and her husband are moving out for good.

“I got a dose of my horse's medicine just trying to prioritize what I really need right now,” said Guastello.

Every time they’ve tried to return, there’s another threat of water.

“It’s just not worth the risk and the constant anxiety because we’re going to have to get out again. There’s no question of that,” said Guastello.

Her husband is currently deployed with the air force, so Guastello is on her own this time. And like the other, approximately 65 property owners in the area so much of their financial future is dependent on a buyout.

Sheri Bowen is the County’s public information officer, and she explains that getting the FEMA buyout isn’t simple, victims won’t see a payout until March of 2021.

“If I were the person paying a mortgage and rent for the property where I currently live, we know that’s too long. Unfortunately, the process timeline is not under control,” said Bowen.

Guastello is hoping to stay afloat long enough for a second chance.

“It’s nice to know there’s some chance of getting out of this with some financial stability, or whatever you want to call it. Some chance of having a normal life shortly after this without having to go through bankruptcy,” said Guastello.

When she leaves today, it will be for a while.

“It was really sad the last time I walked over. It was like every step I got close to the house it got harder and I walked slower. I don’t really want to come back,” said Guastello.

