One arrested in suspicious death of Council Bluffs man

Dubol Koat, 36, of Council Bluffs has been arrested for the charged of Murder in the 1st degree for his reported involvement in the death of William Dut.

Dut was found at 9th Street and 2nd Avenue.

According to a release, Koat and Dut were roommates and co-workers at the time of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and Council Bluffs Police are unsure whether or not Koat was the only person involved. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 712-328-STOP.

