An early morning crash damages an Omaha city snowplow. This was at 156th and Harrison streets.

A blue car hit a white van sending it crashing into the plow.

Omaha police say two people from the van were taken to the hospital with injuries, one actually had to be cut out of the car, but they should be OK.

A person from the blue car was then arrested for DUI and the snowplow driver is okay, though there is significant damage to the plow.