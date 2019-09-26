One arrested and second suspect sought after pursuit and crash

Authorities arrested one person and they're looking for a second after an attempted traffic stop ended when a driver fled and eventually crashed near 50th and Leavenworth.

Pursuit suspect crashes near 50th and Leavenworth

The incident happened around 9 a.m.

A Douglas County Sheriff's deputy noticed a pickup truck that had its license plate obstructed. That's what led to the attempted traffic stop.

Investigators said the driver took off. Fire broke out in the engine compartment and the vehicle crashed.

One arrest was made at the scene. The search continues for a second person involved.