Omaha Police responded to a robbery at a Walgreens on Lake Street Friday night.

According to the release, witnesses said that a male with a beard, dressed in black, jumped over the counter at the pharmacy and took medications.

The suspect fled the scene in a gold SUV. The SUV was located near 28th and Spaulding. After interviews, officers located a house with the suspect and took him into custody.

Jason Felder, 39, was arrested, according to the release.