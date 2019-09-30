One Fort Calhoun crop prospering in flooded conditions

Heavy rains and floodwaters affected some farmers in our area, some never got their crops in the ground, but there’s one group of growers who believe the heavy rains actually helped their crop.

The Super Bee Apple Orchard in Washington County sits on high ground. They didn’t worry much about the floodwaters.

Debbie Wiese owns Super Bee Orchard, and she said that they did have some issues with standing water in the area, but overall she believes this year’s heavy rain helped their apple crop.

“This year we had a little trouble with bugs because of all the water, I think we spray but still the bugs got on them, but the big apples I think the rain helped probably a lot,” said Wiese.

According to Wiese, this year the apples are bigger and there’s more of them. Although her crop looks good this year, she can’t help but think about her neighbors who are still worried about water over the fields.

“We’re close to Fort Atkinson just below the bluff, it’s all flooded down there completely underwater, farmers lost everything I think,” said Wiese.

Wiese continues to bag up this year’s crop and be thankful that her property didn’t flood, but she said it’s sad to say but floodwater in the area has become a regular event.

“We’re used to it, it’s happened how many years now since 2011, I think it’s been going on,” said Wiese.

Some of the floodwaters in the area are beginning to recede but forecasters are calling for more rain in the forecast.

