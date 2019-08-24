On-site parking closed Saturday for Nebraska State Fair due to weather

Due to weather, the Nebraska State Fair is closing all parking on the grounds for Saturday, Aug, 24.

The fair encourages guests to use off-site parking and to take Fair Express Shuttles which run continuously at Walmart South, ShopKo, Conestoga Mall, Sam’s Club, and Central Community College.

Shuttles start one hour before the gates open and finish at midnight.

According to a release from the State Fair, The Bosselman north parking lot is also available off of Locust at Fonner for $10.

The Nebraska State Fair is an 11-day event that starts on Aug. 23 and goes until Sept. 2, in Grand Island, Nebraska.

Visit the state fair website for updates.