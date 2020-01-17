On-demand snow shoveling: Entrepreneur sets out to get Omaha sidewalks, driveways Scooped

When it comes to getting snow out of the way, Justin Kyser says nobody should be left out in the cold.

Kyser is the founder of Scooped, a snow removal company that works in a similar way to Uber or Lyft, but on Friday he was shoveling free of charge.

“I was just kind of hanging out at home last night and thought there might be some people in the community who might need some help,” said Kyser. “Whether they can't afford snow removal services or can't do it themselves."

So he posted a message on their Facebook Page and shared it with a couple of groups.

“And then it just kind of exploded from there,” said Kyser. “We had quite a few people reach out."

Monica Tenski is one of those people. “It’s a tremendous help, we just spent over three grand in four months having my car in the shop."

Tenski recently had back surgery and says she was relieved to come across the Facebook post; it's helping her avoid a city fine. In Omaha you have 24 hours to get snow off sidewalks surrounding your property.

“Hopefully I'll be able to get a good shovel, and get recovered enough to do it myself,” said Tenski. “But after surgery and the car, this has been a huge help."

As requests continue to come in, Kyser’s not wasting any time.

“I messaged him and he got back to me quickly,” said Tenski. “(He) put me on the list and came out and got it done.”

When asked if he thinks he can keep up with the demand, Kyser answered: “We'll see, it's kind of first-come, first-serve; so we'll see how it goes."