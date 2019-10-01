Omaha's solution for storm water run-off causes mixed emotions

With all the rains that are falling in our area this year, people who live in the metro are concerned about stormwater runoff. The city of Omaha’s Clean Solutions for Omaha project is dealing with that issue, some residents are happy with the effort, others are not.

The city of Omaha takes care of this stormwater pond near Carter Boulevard and 18th Street. Runoff is held there and released slowly to prevent downstream flooding.

Roberta Robinson lives across the street from that pond and is reminded of that regularly.

“It smells, it stinks every once in a while you get a bad odor off if it and I guess I’ve gotten used to it so,” said Robinson.

Wanda Cartwright lives down the street, she says the marshland does little to fight against street flooding.

“When we had a really bad rainstorm, it overflowed and we flooded out bad yeah,” said Cartwright. “It went towards the basement area I mean it was clear up to the top of the porch.”

This project was completed before the Clean Solution Omaha project got underway, City officials plan to make changes here soon. But the lagoon expansion at Fontenelle Park is part of the Clean Solutions for Omaha Project.

People who live in this area say this $7.6 million project is working.

The project expands the size and storage capacity of the Fontenelle Lagoon. The lagoon will catch additional stormwater and the combined sewer system will reduce overflows that end up in the Missouri River.

To expand the lagoon, the golf course had to go. Debbie Downs lives in the area and is fine with that.

“I thought I’d miss the golf course but I don’t because now it’s a beautiful park I can take my dogs down there, there’s a trail that goes all the way around the lagoon. They planted flowers and trees,” said Downs.

Downs also has noticed that those in her area who used to get water in their basements, she believes they no longer do.

Omaha city officials say they have completed dozens of projects that capture stormwater and separate city sewers.

