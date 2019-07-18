Omaha's first time hosting annual aviation convention

It’s Omaha’s first time hosting the Airborne Public Safety Association Convention and pilots from across the globe are visiting to see what is new in the world of aviation.

The Omaha Police Department and the State Patrol welcomed the crowd with a bagpipe performance The National Anthem. The conference is held at the CHI Center through Saturday.

Daniel Schwarzbach, the Airborne Public Safety Association CEO said, “The information that I’ve learned both attending the conferences as a member before I was involved in the association, and now as a part of the association, is valuable.”

