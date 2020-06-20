Omaha's Open Door Mission welcomes back volunteers

It was a busy day at the Open Door Mission -- a group of volunteers were welcomed back for onboarding and set up was underway for a Father's Day lunch.

Set up got started bright and early Saturday morning, as staff assembled chairs, tables and computers for volunteers who are making their way back.

On June 1, the facility began phase one, allowing essential volunteers back into the building.

“Now we’re moving into phase two, which is bringing back our individuals and groups that actually serve meals in our kitchens, in our dining rooms,” said Open Door Mission President and CEO Candace Gregory.

New protocols are in place to meet with CDC guidelines.

Everyone is wearing masks, temperatures are taken before people come inside, building access is limited and screening questions are asked.

Staff is also cleaning every three hours.

"Now when volunteers fill out their applications, they sign their COVID-19 waiver, they go in and fill out the questionnaire, they can also do their COVID-19 training. Precautionary training so they're aware of all of the precautions before they get here,” Gregory explained.

Even though there's a lot of changes -- volunteers like Donna Scott are just ready to get back.

She's been the barber at the Mission for the last five years.

“This is my joy. I'm retired from work, I'm old but these are my boys and I've missed them,” Scott said with a laugh.

Even at 73 years old -- she's not worried about coming back.

Scott has been ready for weeks.

“I love these guys, I love this place, what they do here,” she said.

On top of onboarding volunteers -- there is a Father's Day lunch today, as well.

Every man at the Mission will get a special gift put together by volunteers working from home.

“You’re braver than you believe, stronger than you seem. Stay positive, keep fighting. I mean, all kinds of, they'll get a gift bag and a card today as we celebrate men this holiday weekend,” Gregory said.

Gregory said it's not too late to volunteer, even if you just sign up for jobs you can do from home.

For more information on how to volunteer, go to the Mission’s website.