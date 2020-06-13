Omaha's Open Door Mission continues serving community

The Open Door Mission is at it again.

Since the pandemic started they have fed thousands of families who are struggling.

The scene at the Open Door Mission looks different than before.

The line of cars was not as daunting as people working the line fill families’ cars with much-needed food.

“We had over 3,000 fruits and vegetable boxes to be given away today,” said Candace Gregory, president and CEO of the Open Door Mission.

Even though there is no stand-still line, 131 families were fed during the first half-hour of the drive-thru pantry Saturday.

With the heat of the summer upon us -- Gregory knows things will only get harder.

"There's going to be more bills for air conditioning, particularly in our homes. There's no summer school programs where children are going to be eating away from their homes. Just having a lot more expenses this summer,” she said.

While Gregory is reassured things are beginning to open up around the metro so people can start going back to work -- she knows life at the Mission is going to keep looking different.

Her hope is the three outreach centers will finally be able to reopen July 1.

“We can't serve 1,000 people a day any longer in our outreach programs because of the social distancing and the cleaning that's required. So we just will not be able to be open the number of hours we were prior,” she said.

All of the precautions were put in place following an outbreak at the facility a few weeks ago.

“We are very grateful. We are going into about four weeks COVID-free,” she said.

As of Saturday, Gregory and her staff will make due until volunteers are able to get back to work.

If you would like to help out the Open Door Mission during the pandemic, they are asking for food donations to be dropped off or delivered.

For more information, go to the mission’s website.