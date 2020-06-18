Omaha's Juneteenth parade called off due to pandemic

An Omaha tradition is being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Every year, the Omaha NAACP holds a parade to celebrate Juneteenth.

Thousands line up in North Omaha to watch the parade -- but this year officials said the coronavirus has forced them to postpone the parade.

“We know that here within our zipcode of 68110, 68104 there are a number of positive cases where we don’t want to use the NAACP and a parade to bring people together, causing folks to be exposed to the virus,” said VIckie Young, president of the Omaha NAACP.

In place of the parade, officials said there is another way to celebrate the day.

“Visit and support a black-owned business. Take your family and pick something to eat or go shopping at one of the boutiques. Spend your money supporting black-owned business,” Young said.

Young added they hope to reschedule the parade for sometime around September. Young said the Omaha NAACP is not sponsoring any event for this year’s Juneteenth celebration in an effort to keep everyone safe.