Omaha Juneteenth celebration will go on with pandemic precautions

Friday, communities across the nation will celebrate Juneteenth. It's celebrated annually on June 19, the day slavery ended in the United States in 1865. While it's widely known and honored, the day isn't officially a national holiday yet.

RELATED: More coverage | MAPS | Metro cases

In the metro this year, the long-standing Juneteenth parade is postponed because of the pandemic, but there are still other events planned in the metro.

Two promoters of the Juneteenth Festival say the event, held at Le Ventre on S. 16th St. Friday evening has been in the works for months and will feature live music, free food and public speakers.

Promoters said hundreds are expected to attend and they’ve taken steps to make safety a priority.

“People are more than welcome to wear masks, we’ll have hand sanitizer, we have three sinks with soap and handwashing locations so if they need to, want to, we have it available,” said Philip Brown, the event’s promoter.

Brown and Daric Heard are helping promote the event,. They say public speakers will discuss the background of Juneteenth.

“Some people might not know what they’re standing for. People need to know what it is. People want that education, for the family, for the kids,” Heard said. “That’s why it’s imperative that we have a public speaker and show our culture.”

Brown and Heard said the events unfolding across the country right now means an inclusive and educational celebration like the Juneteenth Festival is needed now more than ever.

“People are very tense right now, so we said Juneteenth is coming up -- we need to celebrate and come together to understand one another, fellowship with each other and have a laid back time to get to know one another and build off of this situation,” Brown said.

“Juneteenth is a special, important celebration for us. We’re celebrating our freedom and having everyone together to celebrate our freedom, especially in the midst of everything that’s going on -- it’s very important,” Heard said.

Friday’s event will be held from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. All are welcome.

A Juneteenth prayer gathering hosted by the Global Leadership Summit will be held Friday at 8 a.m. at the Salvation Army, 2424 Pratt St.